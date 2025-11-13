Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Tory Lanez Remains Jailed After Appellate Court Upholds His Felony Conviction A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected Lanez’s direct appeal.







A California appellate court has closed the door on rapper Tory Lanez’s most recent appeal efforts.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the case brought by Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson), a direct appeal of three felony counts linked to the shooting of Megan Pete, also known as rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The 46-page decision stated plainly that Lanez’s assertions of prosecutorial misconduct were baseless.

“The record does not support Peterson’s contention that prosecutorial misconduct interfered with his “right to Conflict free counsel,” the decision stated.

Peterson’s legal team questioned the validity of key evidence presented to the jury. Subsequently, the appeal sought to throw out the evidence, triggering a new trial. The court upheld the key trial rulings, including admission of the victim’s testimony, previous taped statements by a witness, and Instagram posts made by Lanez.

The appellate court rejected the need to reexamine evidence stating, “the trial court did not abuse its discretion in admitting evidence.”

Furthermore, the court decision reinforced the prosecutor’s narrative which is often questioned by Lanez’s fans.

“Substantial evidence established, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the injuries Peterson inflicted on Pete were more than moderate harm. . . The orthopedic surgeon who operated on Pete’s feet testified at trial and the jury saw x-rays and a report of the operation.”

The rapper was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

At the time of his December 2022 conviction, Lanez was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was recently transferred to California Men’s Colony after a prison-stabbing incident.

For Lanez, the decision decreases his remaining options to circumvent the ruling. Further attempts require petitioning the California Supreme Court or pursuing habeas relief, neither of which offer an immediate resolution.

For now, Lanez’s 10-year sentence remains. The shooting case appears nearly closed in the courts. Peterson will be up for parole in 2029.

