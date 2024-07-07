Klay Thompson’s Mavericks Sign-And-Trade Makes NBA History With First-Ever Six-Team Deal

The sign-and-trade agreement that finalized Klay Thompson’s move from the Golden State Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks is heralded as the most complex trade in NBA history.

Involving a record six teams, multiple draft picks, and cash considerations, Thompson agreed in principle to a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks. However, before joining the team, the complex sign-and-trade deal had to be completed.

According to Yahoo, the Warriors received shooting guard Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers and inherited his three-year, $21 million deal along with Kyle Anderson and his three-year $27 million deal. The Charlotte Hornets received Josh Green, Reggie Jackson, and two second-round picks (2028, 2029), and the Minnesota Timberwolves received a second-round pick (2025), a second-round pick swap (2031), and cash. The Sixers received a second-round pick (2031) and the Denver Nuggets received cash. The Mavericks, of course, received Thompson and a second-round pick (2025).

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future 2nd-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Josh Green and a future 2nd-round pick.



It marks the first six-team trade in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/BKHszomMay — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) July 7, 2024

According to NBA.com, Thompson used his Instagram account to thank the fans in Golden State as he reminisced on his time as a member of the Warriors organization.

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall,” Thompson wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you o much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime. My family and I would like to thank all ok the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the Warriors organization world-class,” he said. “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out.”

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who alongside Thompson because known as the Splash Brothers, posted about his accomplishments with Thompson and Draymond Green.

“Gonna miss you Klay Thompson,” Curry wrote. “Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and (Draymond Green). Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”

According to The Athletic, the departure of Thompson arguably marks the end of Golden State’s remarkable dynasty. Despite Curry’s presence to stabilize the team, the Warriors face significant challenges ahead. These include the the Warriors’ colossal miss on James Wiseman; Andrew Wiggins and Kevin Looney’s declining performances; the failure to acquire Paul George; and the ongoing repercussions of Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole, which led to Poole’s departure from Golden State despite significant investment in him as a potential star player. These issues will undoubtedly impact the franchise moving forward.

Thompson, meanwhile, gets a fresh start with an organization that is thrilled to have him there as Dallas’ General Manager Nico Harrison said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have Klay join us in Dallas,” Harrison said. “As one of the league’s greatest shooters who competes on both ends, we feel Klay is a perfect fit for our team. He adds a strong, experienced veteran voice that will help us continue to build on the success we’ve seen in recent years.

Harrison added, “Klay’s championship experience, clutch performances and calm demeanor under pressure exemplify what it takes to win in the NBA at the highest level. He will help us continue to grow towards our goal of winning another championship.”

