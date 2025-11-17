Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Stephen Curry Shocks Fans By Wearing Nike Mambacita Kobe 6s Post Under Amour Split 'It’s just something that I wanted to take advantage of that moment and pay tribute.'







Under Armour and Stephen Curry just announced their separation after a decade of partnership. Shortly after making the split public, Curry was seen wearing a pair of Nike “Mambacita” Kobe 6s, sparking shock and speculation during pregame warmups.

According to The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard made heads turn by lacing up the Nikes while shooting around. Since he is a free agent in the sneaker game right now, he may be showing Nike that he may be interested in a partnership with the sneaker giant. However, he expressed his respect for Kobe Bryant as the catalyst for putting them on for the game against San Antonio on Nov. 14.

“I know it’s weird seeing me in anything else other than my own shoes,” Curry said after the basketball game. “But just the idea of what he meant, I’ve talked about Kobe a lot. And that specific pair, I think it speaks for itself, what it means. Other than that, it’s just something that I wanted to take advantage of that moment and pay tribute, and I think it gave me some good energy tonight.”

Curry signed with Under Armour after serving as a Nike spokesperson for four years. After a 12-year relationship, the parties agreed to part ways, with the scheduled release of The Curry 13 set for February 2026. That will be the last product released under the UA brand. He did express that he is a free agent as he is looking for a new partnership.

“I’m a free agent,” Curry said. “I’m out here, new beginnings. I was blessed to have an unbelievable experience and take a chance on something that meant a lot to me over the last 13 years, and extremely proud of myself, my team, everybody who’s able to touch that business for that long.”

The Warriors won the game against the Spurs, 109-108, as Curry scored 49 points.

