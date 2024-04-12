3 Kobe Bryant Sneakers Styles To Be Released On Mamba Day, April 13

This weekend marks a significant day for sneakerheads and Kobe Bryant fans: April 13th, 2024, is Mamba Day. The day celebrates the eighth anniversary of Bryant’s last NBA game before he retired from the league.

According to Sports Nation, Nike is celebrating Mamba Day by releasing three versions of Kobe sneakers. The sneakers available for purchase are the Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach, the Kobe 6 Protro Italian Camo, and the Kobe 4 Protro Philly. You can get them on the SNKRS app or the Nike site.

All three sneakers will cost $190 each, and the Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach will also be available in $120 grade school sizes and $90 little kid’s sizes.

Kobe fans will also have a chance to purchase another pair of their idol’s sneakers before he signs a contract with Nike.

Nike’s competitor, Adidas, is also releasing a Kobe-branded sneaker on April 13.

The Adidas Crazy 98 will also be sold on the Adidas website at 10:00 a.m. In adult sizes, the sneaker costs $150.

Kobe, one of the greatest players to hit the hardwood, ended his career historically. While playing against the Utah Jazz, he scored 60 points to place an exclamation point at the end of his playing days.

Kobe’s legacy continues as his merchandise typically breaks records at auctions. On March 30, a championship ring he won was auctioned off for a record-breaking $927,200. According to CBS Sports, the ring was the one that he won in 2000 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The ring was originally given to his father, former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, who consigned it in 2013 when it sold for $173,000.

Kobe’s ring was the highest price anyone has ever paid for an NBA championship ring, surpassing the $705,000 that someone bought at an auction in 2021 for Bill Russell’s first championship ring from 1957.