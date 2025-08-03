Sports by Mary Spiller Rare Jordan-Kobe Signed Card Could Fetch $6M At Auction A one-of-a-kind trading card featuring NBA icons Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is expected to make history at auction by potentially becoming the most expensive basketball card ever sold.







A rare basketball card featuring NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is expected to set a new record as it heads to auction, with bids projected to climb to an astounding $6 million.

The 2007 Upper Deck dual Logoman card — the only one ever co-signed by both Jordan and Bryant — includes authentic jersey patches from each player and is already attracting major attention from collectors. Jordan’s patch is from his 1997 championship season with the Chicago Bulls, while Bryant’s is from his Los Angeles Lakers jersey. The card also includes their signatures in blue ink.

Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020 along with his daughter Gianna, only signed 11 dual Logoman cards in his lifetime. Jordan’s signature appears on just eight dual Logoman cards in total. This card marks the sole instance in which both superstars signed the same card.

“It’s unquestionably the best of [all Logomans] due to its status as the only one bearing this pair of autographs documenting a brotherhood of elite-tier legends,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions. He described the interest as “astronomical.”

The highly coveted Jordan and Kobe collectible is the centerpiece of Heritage Auctions’ Summer Platinum Night Sports sale. As of now, bidding has already reached $2.9 million, with the auction set to close on August 23. The current record-holder for a basketball card is a Steph Curry-signed Logoman card, which sold for $5.9 million in 2021.

Other notable sports memorabilia outside of the Jordan and Kobe signed piece in the auction includes a large 8-by-8-foot piece of hardwood from the Chicago Bulls’ United Center court, signed by Jordan. The court tile, which carries his signature and inscriptions such as “Air Jordan,” “5x MVP,” and “HOF 2009,” is currently bidding at $155,000 and is projected to reach $500,000.

Baseball history will also be on display. A 1960 game-worn and signed Yankees jersey from Mickey Mantle is expected to fetch $4 million. Another item drawing interest is a childhood school photo of Mantle from 1939-40 with his earliest known autograph on the back, estimated to sell for around $80,000.

“Mantle’s rise from the humblest of beginnings in an Oklahoma mining town has always been an essential part of his lore, the embodiment of the American dream,” Ivy said. “This is a piece that drives that point home.”

