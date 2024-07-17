by Daniel Johnson Political Beef: Kodak Black Calls Outs Plies Over Take On Trump Assassination Attempt Former Kodak Black collaborator, Plies suggested the assassination attempt was staged.









Rapper Kodak Black came to the defense of the presumptive Republican Party nominee Donald Trump after he was criticized by fellow rapper and his former collaborator, Plies. In 2021, Kodak Black received a pardon from then-President Trump in the waning days of his presidency.

According to Hot 97, the two rappers had a disagreement after Plies posted a take on X that seemed to imply that the Trump assassination attempt on July 14 was staged. “Bruh Fakin Being Shot Tryin To Win An Election!!! This Sh*t Crazy!!! He’s Gone Reality Crazy.” Plies wrote.

In a video that appears to be part of an Instagram Live, the Florida rapper seemed to take issue with Plies’ thoughts, saying “That’s f*cked up by Plies,” said Kodak in a video. “We ain’t going for any Trump slander. You gotta get off that sh*t, Plies. Trump ain’t done nothing to you.”

Plies, meanwhile, seemed unbothered by Kodak Black, as he didn’t even bother to respond to his attempt at a call-out. Instead, Plies focused his attention on President Joe Biden, imploring him to mount an offensive. In the wake of the alleged assassination attempt, Biden had paused his campaign advertisements as he called for a more civil political environment. Plies appears to believe that was a political miscalculation.

Bruh Fakin Being Shot Tryin To Win An Election!!! This Sh*t Crazy!!! He’s Gone Reality Crazy!!! — Plies (@plies) July 13, 2024

Dear @JoeBiden U’d Be Damn Fool To Slow Down Your Campaign! Use This Moment To Push The Agenda U Been Pushing Banning Assault Rifles & Gun Violence Etc. Chaos Vs A Steady Hand! Can’t Run On Hate & Act Surprise When It Happens! Unify The Country & Show What Leadership Looks Like! — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

Dear @JoeBiden If The Republicans Are Moving Forward With Their Convention! U Should Moving Forward With Your Campaign!!! It’s Just That Simple!!! — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

Kodak Black Calls Out Plies For Speaking On Donald Trump.👀 pic.twitter.com/DXAveFbv3E — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) July 14, 2024

“Dear Joe Biden U’d Be Damn Fool To Slow Down Your Campaign! Use This Moment To Push The Agenda U Been Pushing Banning Assault Rifles & Gun Violence Etc. Chaos Vs A Steady Hand! Can’t Run On Hate & Act Surprise When It Happens! Unify The Country & Show What Leadership Looks Like!” Plies wrote on Twitter/X.

Kodak Black was part of a group of Black entertainers who received presidential pardons from Trump, which some speculated was a thinly veiled attempt at currying favor with Black voters. According to ABC News, Kodak Black was among a group who received clemency from Trump, whose legal troubles following their pardons was just one more reason the Trump Administration was unprecedented.

According to Margaret Love, a lawyer representing clients seeking pardons and a former U.S. Pardon Attorney, Kodak Black’s legal troubles and others Trump pardoned were unprecedented, but not unexpected.

“President Trump bypassed the formal and orderly Justice Department process in favor of an informal and fairly chaotic White House operation, relying in some cases on his personal views and in others on recommendations from people he knew or who gained access to him in various ways. So it might have been predicted that some who made it through that lax gauntlet were going to get in trouble again.”

Kodak Black’s charges in a drug case in Florida were later dropped, but he and Plies were not the only rappers to respond to Trump’s assassination attempt. According to Newsweek, 50 Cent posted an edited image of Trump’s face on the cover of his 2003 Get Rich Or Die Tryin album cover on his X account, along with the caption, “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending,” which was bookended by a shrug emoji. The rapper was rumored to be a potential attendee at the Republican National Convention, but a representative for the rapper confirmed to The Hill that he would be in Shreveport preparing for his Humor and Harmony festival scheduled in August.

