News by Kandiss Edwards Kohl’s Corporation Appoints Michael J. Bender As Permanent CEO In a Nov. 24 press release the company announced the unanimous board decision.







In a Nov. 24 press release, the company announced the unanimous decision of the board. Bender’s appointment is effective immediately, transitioning the interim CEO to the permanent role.

“Over the past several months, as interim CEO, Michael has proven to be an exceptional leader for Kohl’s — progressively improving results, driving short- and long-term strategy, and positively impacting cultural change,” the board chairman, John Schlifske, said in a statement.

In a LinkedIn post, Bender expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue as CEO in a permanent capacity. He also referenced the corporation’s history in the retail space.

“Over the past few months, I’ve seen teams coming together with urgency, focus, and belief in our future. We’re building momentum, embracing change, and taking important steps to strengthen our business for the long term. Kohl’s holds a special place in the retail landscape, with a proud history and a unique ability to deliver value and relevance for our customers. I’m excited for what’s ahead and confident in what we can achieve together,” Bender wrote.

Bender has over 30 years of experience in retail and consumer goods at companies such as Walmart and PepsiCo. He had served as interim CEO since May, after the board dismissed Ashley Buchanan amid an ethics investigation into a vendor deal. The department store has now gone through four chief executives in four years.

Kohl’s emphasized that the board conducted a comprehensive external search before selecting Bender. The company said it expects to unveil its next phase of strategic initiatives that will emphasize improved inventory discipline, elevated customer experience, and cost optimization.

As Bender announced the unanimous board decision, the company says its focus will shift from turnover toward sustained performance. With the retail climate tightening and consumer expectations rising, Kohl’s is betting its next chapter will reflect discipline and growth rather than disruption and retrenchment.

