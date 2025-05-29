News by Kandiss Edwards Kool & The Gang’s Mike Sumler Dies In Car Crash At 71 Sumler's passing left friends and colleagues shocked







Michael Sumler, known as “Chicago Mike,” a longtime member of the legendary R&B and funk band Kool & the Gang, died at age 71 in a car crash on May 25. According to Cobb County Police, Sumler’s vehicle collided with another car in Mableton, Georgia, around 11:35 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was unharmed, People reported.

Kool & the Gang released a statement honoring Sumler and his time in the group.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2000-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night.”

“He also enthused the crowd with his energy and dance moves. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events,” the statement continued. “Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace.”

We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2000-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night. He also hyped the crowd with his energy and dance moves at the

show. — Kool & the Gang (@KoolntheGngLIVE) May 29, 2025

Sumler’s role with the group varied over the years. As a stylist and choreographer, he made sure the band’s stage presentation was top-tier. Furthermore, Sumler also functioned as the group’s hype man and sometimes backing vocalist.

Sumler’s passing left friends and colleagues shocked. Music industry veterans have spoken out about the joy, energy, and professionalism of the septuagenarian over the decades.

Adrian Meeks, president of Song Source Music Group, recalled the energy that Sumler possessed, stating he, “just radiated something special.”

Mayor Michael Owens of the city of Mableton posted on Facebook stating, “The city of Mableton, City Council and I join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss.”

Kool & the Gang, formed in 1964, is celebrated for hits like “Celebration,” “Ladies’ Night,” and “Jungle Boogie.” The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 and continues to perform worldwide.

Unfortunately, Sumler’s passing marks another loss for the band, following the death of drummer George Brown in 2023. Robert “Kool” Bell remains the only surviving founding member.

RELATED CONTENT: Not Even A Brain Dead Black Woman Is Safe From Abortion Ban