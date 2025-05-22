News by Kandiss Edwards Confederate Concave Comes Crashing Down Under The Weight Of A Fallen Tree The Fort Branch confederate civil war museum is dedicated to preserving the legacy of losers.







A massive tree collapsed onto the Fort Branch Museum in Oak City, North Carolina, causing severe structural damage and rendering the building a total loss, the NC Beat reported.

The Historical Fort Branch Society announced the move on its Facebook page on May 19. The Confederate Civil War site has since relocated its artifacts to a secure location. Museum management delayed publicizing the incident until all of its memorabilia was safely moved to another location to prevent potential theft.

“Initially, we delayed letting everyone know so that the artifacts could be moved and secured at a new location to avoid any theft,” the museum officials stated.

Although the paraphernalia of the Civil War losers was insured, officials say the coverage is insufficient to cover the costs of reconstruction.

“We are devastated,” Historical Fort Branch said. “Please consider donating to help Fort Branch replace our museum and keep it available for future generations.”

The Fort Branch Historical Society is now seeking public donations to help rebuild the museum. Though the Confederacy monuments and memorabilia represent a dark time for America, the society believes it is important to preserve the history of failure for future generations.

The incident has garnered many reactions on social media. While some mourn the inability to celebrate the history of sedition and slavers’ rights, others express joy. As the event was revealed shortly after the conflagration of one of Louisiana’s largest plantations, Black people are having a time on social media.

“Nottoway plantation & a confederate museum both destroyed within days of one another, along with 3 Republicans passing out & hitting the hardwood…, this is divine intervention,” An X user wrote.

The Fort Branch Confederate Museum in North Carolina has been scrapped by God!

Nottoway plantation & a confederate museum both destroyed within days of one another, along with 3 Republicans passing out & hitting the hardwood…Shit, this is divine intervention.

Can I get an Amen! https://t.co/8OVPKIWcZ5 pic.twitter.com/JqekKO8VFh — Cₕₑᵣₑₗₗₑ bₑ ₜₐₗₖᵢₙ ₛₕᵢₜ! 🏴🇲🇽 🇺🇸 (@DFiosa) May 20, 2025

Many social media users found the event amusing, opting to forgo words and express their mirth using popular memes.

One post used an Issa Rae scene from HBO’s hit series, Insecure.

While pondering “Who’s next” on the ancestors’ avenging list, one user expressed his joy with a clip from the kids’ show Hip Hop Harry.

The planataion in Louisiana and now this. Who’s next! lol pic.twitter.com/nMbeQxapP4 — ♎ Erica ♎ (@rikawill) May 20, 2025

Some pointed out that honoring the actions of the confederacy is questionable, with a personal anecdote.

“My grandma’s favorite thing to say was ‘they lost the war. they are honoring being losers, I don’t get it.'”

My grandma’s favorite thing to say was “they lost the war. they are honoring being losers, I don’t get it” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zWjAddCQy5 — S.BP. (@theSheenaB_P) May 20, 2025

Another user professed, “I love trees!” using Beyonce’s reaction to winning her first Album of the Year Grammy Award.

Another post reached outside the U.S. and hoped that the destruction of hateful monuments, memorabilia, and artifacts is heaped upon the British.

I need exactly the same thing to happen to the British Museum. I hope all its looted artefacts are returned to their rightful owners within my lifetime. https://t.co/yREydeDznW — ⚡️ ASH ⚡️ (@AshBrdgy) May 21, 2025

