Meek Mill Blasts NYPD For Allegedly Drawing GunOn Him: ‘I Thought It Was a Prank’

Meek Mill goes off about the New York City Police Department after officers wrongfully detained him the night after Halloween, a move he first thought was a “prank.”

The Philly-born rapper sounded off on X after news of his wrongful detainment gained traction. NYPD officers detained Meek Mill after responding to a call of a weapon in the vehicle he sat in. Viral clips showed officers arresting the rapper outside of a nightclub in Manhattan on the holiday weekend.

Meek mill was detained by NYPD last night/early this morning pic.twitter.com/E7sxnIagMP — Phillyclipstv (@OnlyinPhilly25) November 1, 2025

“The cameras, rolling right? While the cameras rolling, this the level you go through when you youngin’s lack,” said Meek Mill in the video.

After the ordeal was resolved, the “Dreams and Nightmares” went on social media to clarify his part in the matter.

They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club embarrassed the shit out of me in nyc ! I'm not scared to go outside without a gun … they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 1, 2025

According to The Grio, a police spokesperson said officers were responding to a report of a firearm inside a vehicle near the area. They confirmed that they stopped three males, including the Grammy nominee, as their car and license plate matched the description.

After no gun was found inside or on their person, Meek Mill and his fellow riders were subsequently let go. However, the incident still left the emcee shaken up, especially given his own past with law enforcement.

They tryna get me …….. — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 1, 2025

“They tryna get me…,” reflected the rapper on social media.

Once a convicted felon, Meek Mill has become a voice for criminal justice advocacy. He received a controversial sentence in 2017 over a probation violation for a decade-old conviction. Following his release the following year, he used his experience and platform to advocate for probation reform. Then-Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolff later expunged his record for those charges.

