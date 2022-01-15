Kwame Kilpatrick Announces He And Wife Are Expecting Their Fifth Son

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife Laticia Maria McGee are expecting their first child together, the couple announced just a week ahead of another monumental date in their lives.

Kilpatrick and McGee were married in July, after nurturing a friendship and relationship while the former mayor was serving a 28-year federal prison sentence for public corruption charges. His sentence was commuted on January 20, 2021 by outgoing president Donald Trump.

In a video posted to his personal Instagram account, Kilpatrick opened his announcement with reference to the upcoming anniversary.

“January 20th we go into a new year for us,” he said while waiting for more followers to join his IG Live session. “For everybody else it started on January 1st. But our new year will truly kickoff in a whole new light on January 20.”

In addition to celebrating his release, Kilpatrick announced that Jan. 20 will also mark the official launch of Movemental Ministry. The virtual church, which he registered in Georgia last summer, will offer Saturday services, bible study sessions and workshops, he tells Deadline Detroit.

But of all the news and information the Kilpatricks offered during the nearly 9-minute video, what they were happiest to share was the pending addition to their family.

“Tonight we’re going to announce to everyone who is within earshot our great news,” Kilpatrick said. “Laticia and I are about to bring forth a brand new baby boy. We found out that we are pregnant.”

McGee, who is also mother to an 11-year-old boy from a previous relationship, is 20 weeks along, the couple revealed. In addition to his stepson, who he referred to as his own during the announcement, Kilpatrick has three adult sons from his previous marriage.

“We’re just excited about what God has done in our life and our marriage,” he added. “And a beautiful gift of another son. We already have a son, and I have a three others. So we all boys.”