San Diego Padres co-owner Kwanza Jones (screenshot) Sports by Sidnee Michelle Kwanza Jones, José E. Feliciano, Near Record $750M Deal To Buy LA Sparks The couple is in advanced negotiations to acquire the team from billionaire Mark Walter.







Entrepreneur and philanthropist Kwanza Jones and her husband, billionaire investor José E. Feliciano, are reportedly nearing a $750 million deal to purchase the Los Angeles Sparks, a transaction that would set a record for the largest franchise sale in WNBA history, NBC Sports reports.

The couple is in advanced negotiations to acquire the team from billionaire Mark Walter, according to Sportico. The proposed purchase would more than double the previous WNBA record of $300 million, set earlier this year when Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta acquired the Connecticut Sun.

The potential acquisition would expand Jones and Feliciano’s growing professional sports portfolio following their record $3.9 billion purchase of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres in August. The transaction marked a significant milestone for Black and Latino representation in professional sports ownership.

Feliciano, a Puerto Rican billionaire, co-founded private equity firm Clearlake Capital. Jones is an entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist focused on education, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. The married couple also holds a minority ownership stake in the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Sportico, the Sparks’ reported $750 million purchase price represents approximately 25 times the franchise’s 2026 revenue, a valuation multiple that would set another record among major U.S. professional sports leagues.

Walter’s ownership group purchased the Sparks for approximately $10 million in 2014. Former NBA star Magic Johnson is among the team’s minority investors, although it remains unclear whether those stakeholders would sell their shares as part of the proposed transaction.

The potential sale comes as Walter divests several professional sports investments amid federal investigations involving his insurance businesses. He has also sold ownership interests in the Los Angeles Lakers and English Premier League soccer club Chelsea.

The Sparks, one of the WNBA’s original eight franchises, have won three league championships but have struggled in recent seasons. The team finished the 2026 season 16-28, missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

The reported acquisition also comes amid rising valuations across women’s professional basketball, driven by growing fan interest, media rights agreements, and increased investment in the league.

The proposed sale has not been finalized and remains subject to league approval. If completed, the transaction would establish a new benchmark for WNBA franchise sales and further expand Jones and Feliciano’s ownership interests across major U.S. professional sports leagues.

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