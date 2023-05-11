6-Year-Old Receives $15K Donation From Arizona Cardinals Quarterback

The mass shooting in Allen, TX, on May 6 claimed the lives of eight people. Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, has stepped in and donated $15,000 to one of the children who lost three family members at the Allen Premium Outlets on that fateful day.

Murray, who attended high school in Allen, took to his Twitter account to comment on the tragedy. When he tweeted, he also asked if there was a way he could help people affected by the shooting.

“This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is any way I can help those affected by this tragedy, please let me know. When is this s**t gonna stop?”

The Arizona Cardinals posted on its official Twitter account that Murray donated $15,000 to William Cho.

Even after donating to Cho, Murray continued to monitor the situation regarding Cho’s family and the funeral arrangements. He took to Twitter once again to add more links for others to help the victims of the shooting.

“Heart-wrenching, I just donated, and here are more verified links for other victims as well. Does anyone know anything about the funeral arrangements?”

The GoFundMe account created by Cho’s family on behalf of the 6-year-old boy dramatically surpassed the $50,000 goal, reaching almost two million dollars ($1,858,900).

Fox 4 News reported that Cho’s mother, Cindy, his father, Kyu, and 3-year-old brother, James, were killed that day when they were caught in the crossfire at Allen Premium Outlets. The family was at the mall returning clothes William received for his birthday just four days before the shooting. William was shot but survived and is currently out of ICU.

Murray, who has been in the NFL since 2019, attended Allen High School before embarking on a collegiate career with Texas A&M and Oklahoma before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. He was undefeated as the quarterback at Allen High School, where he led the team and compiled a record of 42-0.