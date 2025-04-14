Kyren Lacy, NFL Hopeful And Former LSU Football Star, Dead Of Apparent Suicide

Former Louisiana State University (LSU) football player, Kyren Lacy, was discovered dead April 12 of an apparent suicide, according to local police officials in Houston.

According to ESPN, the 24-year-old wide receiver was evading police officers after a family member called and said he had just fired a gun. Harris County authorities stated that police officers were pursuing him, and Lacy crashed his vehicle. When they approached to extract him from the car, they discovered that he had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

LSU released a statement regarding the player’s death.

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” LSU said in a written statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

Lacy was accused of being responsible for a 78-year-old man’s death when he allegedly caused a crash Dec. 17, 2024. The incident took place in Louisiana, and authorities claim Lacy fled the scene without giving the man aid or calling police officers. He turned himself in to police officials Jan. 12 and was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. He was released on $151,000 bail, according to police records.

A grand jury was scheduled to start April 14.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace,” Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, said.

WAFB reported that, along with a statement to the public, Ory seemingly placed part of the blame on prosecutors for pursuing a case in which he was confident Lacy would have been exonerated and not be charged after evidence was presented.

“From the very beginning, this so-called investigation took on the appearance of an overzealous, targeted effort—what can only be described as a witch hunt—fueled by who Kyren was and the public profile he carried.”

“Kyren was a young man with immense promise, and he was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process. The negative barrage on social media, the circulation of his mugshot by nearly every news outlet rather than a standard photo, the recent civil lawsuit filed against him that named another defendant who mysteriously wasn’t charged with a crime, only him, and the overall tone of coverage painted a deeply biased picture before he ever had the chance to defend himself. There was never a presumption of innocence which was exemplified by the NFL pulling his draft card over mere accusations without affording him the slightest chance to defend himself. The pressure and perception likely became unbearable.”

According to ESPN, on Dec. 19, two days after the tragic accident, Lacy declared for the NFL draft. Once projected as the No. 6 receiver prospect by ESPN in December, after this incident, in a recent projection, he fell out of the top ten list last month.

Lacy played three seasons at LSU and had his best season last year. He caught 58 passes for 866 yards and led the team with nine touchdowns.

