Sports by Mary Spiller Louisiana State University Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Wanted For Fatal Hit-And-Run Lacy reportedly was involved in a crash that killed 78-year-old veteran.







Louisiana State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kyren Lacy, a Louisiana State University wide receiver after he was allegedly involved in a a fatal Dec. 17 crash in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

Authorities reported in the arrest warrant that the 24-year-old LSU player is wanted for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. Police explained that Lacy reportedly caused a car accident that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two others.

Rocky Arceneaux, who is acting as Lacy’s agent, revealed to CNN that the LSU star is cooperating with authorities and that the true facts “will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation. It is being taken very seriously, and we are committed to resolving it responsibly.”

According to a police news release, Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger, “recklessly” and illegally passing other vehicles at a “high rate of speed while crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone.”

Lacy’s reckless driving reportedly caused a 2017 Kia Cadenza to swerve over the centerline to avoid crashing into him, where it then collided head-on with a Kia Sorento on the other side of the roadway.

The Sorento’s passenger was former US Marine Herman Hall, who died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital following the crash. The drivers of both the other affected cars were injured.

Authorities accused Lacy of leaving the scene of the crash and fleeing “without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

The accident occurred just two days before Lacy declared that he was going to be a part of the 2025 NFL draft after his successful LSU football career — where he started 12 games this past season and caught 58 passes for a total of 866 yards.

