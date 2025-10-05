News by Daniel Johnson Kyren Lacy’s Attorney Releases Video That Appears To Clear His Name The Louisiana Democratic Party is calling for an independent investigation into the accusations levied at Lacy by police.







On Oct. 3 the late Kyren Lacy’s attorney produced video evidence that directly contradicted the claims of authorities in Louisiana, including the Louisiana State Police, which accused Lacy of negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run relating to a crash that occurred on Dec. 17, 2024.

According to Reuters, Matt Ory, Lacy’s attorney, stated in a voiceover of surveillance video that his client was so far behind the crash that charging him with the crimes the authorities did was a gross miscarriage of justice.

“We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars,” Ory said in the video. “However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards — back in his lane — behind (the car occupying the man killed in the crash). … He’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”

According to USA Today, in February, Ory also noted that his former client was innocent of the charges for which he had been facing.

“The collision that resulted in the death of Mr. Herman was not caused by Mr. Lacy’s actions,” Ory said at the time. “The accident occurred directly in front of him when a second vehicle in the oncoming lane crossed the centerline and collided with Mr. Herman’s vehicle, in which he was a passenger.”

He continued, “It is crucial to emphasize that Mr. Lacy did not cause or contribute to the crash. There was no suspicion of alcohol or drug use involved. Furthermore, contrary to some media reports, Mr. Lacy never ‘returned’ to the scene of the accident.”

Despite this rather clear evidence showing that Lacy was nowhere near the accident when it occurred, the Louisiana State Police stood by their initial assertion that Ory’s client committed the crimes they accused him of.

According to WVLA Baton Rouge, notably, Ory praised the district attorney who ordered an independent investigation into the crash instead of relying on the police report, which contained discrepancies.

“This is exactly the kind of leadership we should expect from our District Attorney: a commitment to justice, regardless of external pressure or any narrative being pushed,” Ory wrote in a statement. “Her decision to independently verify the facts ensured that the investigation was thorough and properly handled.”

In addition, the Louisiana Democratic Party is calling for an independent investigation into the accusations levied at Lacy by the police and some media members, and they note in their statement that justice is about getting to the truth, not necessarily simply finding a scapegoat to punish.

“Mr. Lacy, like any citizen, deserves to be treated with dignity and fairness under the law — not subjected to baseless allegations that tarnish reputations before the facts are known. The Louisiana Democratic Party condemns in the strongest possible terms any effort by law enforcement officers to misuse their authority or misrepresent the truth,” the statement reads.

It continued, “Furthermore, with collaboration and approval from the Lacy Family, we are calling on members of the Louisiana Legislature to introduce and pass “The Lacy Law” during the upcoming legislative session — a reform designed to prevent false reporting and wrongful accusations by law enforcement officers. This legislation must include strict penalties for officers or agencies found to have deliberately fabricated or misrepresented evidence, as well as measures to protect citizens’ rights and restore public confidence in our justice system.”

As the Southern Poverty Law Center noted in an expansive report on Louisiana’s criminal justice system, it is a site of unique horror for Black folks, and Black men in particular, often leaving the families of victims with no recourse but to help solve crimes the police are not motivated to solve by themselves.

“As in other states across the Deep South, the system is in many ways a legacy of 150 years of slavery and nearly a century of Black Codes and Jim Crow segregation, under which states enacted laws designed specifically to criminalize Black people,” the report notes.

It continued, “This kind of official neglect is not the worst part of the white-heavy power structure outlined in Out of Balance. Louisiana’s history of police abuses is long and well documented, and Black people are usually on the receiving end.”

