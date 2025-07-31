Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kyrie Irving Calls Bill Gates’ Large Ownership Of US Land And Water ‘Weird’ Kyrie Irving is bringing attention to Bill Gates owning land and water resources throughout the country.







Kyrie Irving is sparking conversation once again with his take on Bill Gates’ large ownership of farmland and water resources throughout the U.S.

The injured Dallas Mavericks All-Star has been using Twitch to make his voice heard on various topics and issues from sports to the economy and everyday life. During a recent stream, he went off on a rant about Gates.

“I still think that it’s weird that the Gates family, Bill Gates, owns a lot of the land in North Dakota,” Irving said in a clip shared on X. “I think that’s weird. He owns the majority of the water in the United States. I think that’s weird. Whatever. To each his own. This is for informational purpose only. But at the same time, when you go to the grocery store and you see some products that are on there that they spray with a bunch of sh–.”

Irving’s comments got people talking, with some asking Grok (an AI chatbot developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company) to confirm how true the NBA champion’s claims were.

“Gates owns ~270,000 acres of farmland (0.03% of total US farmland), making him the largest private owner but not a majority,” Grok confirmed. “He doesn’t own most US water; rights are tied to land and regulated, not dominated by any individual.”

In 2022, Red River Trust, a company linked to Gates, purchased 2,100 acres of land from Campbell Farms, a major potato grower in North Dakota, for $13.5 million. The sale sparked backlash from some locals, but Gates ultimately received legal approval. He now owns nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across multiple states, making him the largest private farmland owner in the U.S.

Around the same time of the sale, Gates hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit where he clarified how much he actually owns and what his intentions are with the land.

“I own less than 1/4000 of the farmland in the US,” he revealed. “I have invested in these farms to make them more productive and create more jobs. There isn’t some grand scheme involved—in fact, all these decisions are made by a professional investment team.”

