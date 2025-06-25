Kyrie Irving To Opt Out Contract To Sign 3 Year Extension With Dallas Mavericks

A rumored report states that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will decline a $43 million player option with the team so he can sign a three-year extension.

According to a social media post by ESPN NBA insider, Shams Charania, the New Jersey-bred basketball player will ink a three-year $119 million contract extension when he does opt out of his player option.

ESPN story on Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving intending to sign a three-year, $119 million contract to stay with the franchise: https://t.co/hXXubJ6tVz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2025

Charania stated in an ESPN report that Irving’s stepmother and sports agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, negotiated the latest contract with the Mavericks. The new deal will keep the point guard in Dallas for an additional three years when he can activate a player option for the 2027-28 season, according to sources. Irving is currently nursing an ACL injury suffered during the last NBA season.

Before the season-ending injury occurred, Irving, who tore his ACL in his left knee in March, was averaging 24.7 points, pulling down 4.8 rebounds, and handing out 4.6 assists. He, along with current Los Angeles Lakers player Luka Doncic, led the Mavericks to the NBA championship, where they fell flat against the Boston Celtics in 2024. Doncic was traded midseason for former Lakers center Anthony Davis, increasing Irving’s value to the team.

The Mavericks with the number one draft pick (taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, June 25) are expected to take Cooper Flagg, who declared for the NBA Draft after playing his collegiate career with Duke University. They also just negotiated a three-year contract extension with their center, Daniel Gafford. With Davis, who now plays his more natural position at the forward spot, the team has high expectations of returning to the NBA championship as soon as the upcoming season. However, Irving is not expected to be ready to start the season with his current injury.

RELATED CONTENT: BOMESI Summit Unites Black Media Leaders In Detroit For Growth And Legacy