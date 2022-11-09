Actress La La Anthony Snags Rare Spider Man Collector’s Card Worth $100K for Son’s Birthday

La La Anthony is one happy mama! The actress was left slack-jawed when she pulled out a rare one-of-a-kind collector’s card for her son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

The Power star visited Ken Goldin at the Goldin Auctions headquarters in New Jersey, where she had the pleasure of cracking open boxes from the 2021-22 Upper Deck Marvel Spider-Man set, TMZ reports. Lucky La La was ecstatic when she selected the Purple Light FX Miles Morales card.

The special Miles Morales Spider-Man card is worth over $100,000, hence La La’s static response to snagging the card.

“OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD!” La La exclaimed before jumping up.

She gasped and turned the rare card around to face the camera.

“How?! No! No fuc*ing way!” she said in disbelief.

“One of one,” La La said after reading the card.

La La understood the importance of the card, as she’s acquired an interest in card collectibles because of her 15-year-old son.

“Breaking boxes with my son Kiyan is the highlight of the hobby for me,” La La said.

“I love understanding a world he’s a part of and enjoys so much. I was so excited to bring home this incredibly rare card to him; it’s truly a gift of a lifetime.”

Morales became the new Spider-Man after the death of the original character in the comic books 10 years ago. Kiyan is an avid collector of Marvel and superhero cards, and La La knew her son would be overjoyed to receive the rare collector’s item.

“The fact that La La pulled this one-of-a-kind card featuring Miles—an inspiration and hero that so many people look up to—is really marvelous,” Goldin said.

Goldin has years of experience in collector’s cards and has never seen someone snag a one-of-one card until now.

“This was the first one-of-one card I’ve ever pulled in my more than 40 years of collecting, too, which made it even more special!” he added.