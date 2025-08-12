Career by Mitti Hicks U.S. Labor Dept. Announces $30M In Grants To Train Workers For High-Demand Jobs According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a high demand for high-skilled fields such as nursing, specialized care, and scientists. There is also a need for skilled trades such as electricians, machinists, and plumbers.







The U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday up to $30 million in grants to train the workforce for high-demand jobs nationwide. The funding will help to address critical workforce needs nationwide.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA), the Trump administration says the funding will provide outcome-based reimbursements to employers for providing training in high-demand and emerging industries that align with President Trump’s Executive Order 14278, Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future, Executive Order 14629, Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance, and America’s AI Action Plan.

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said the funding echoes the President’s call to “Make America Skilled Again,” which aims to provide states with the resources and flexibility needed to meet their workforce demands.

“The Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund grants will ensure employers drive workforce training that is critical for their business needs, while also upskilling workers and developing a critical talent pipeline to fulfill this Administration’s goal of putting American workers and employers first,” she said in a statement. “These grant opportunities will help fill the good-paying, in-demand jobs being created by President Trump’s successful efforts to restore America as the world’s leading manufacturing superpower and secure our position as the dominant global leader in AI.”

What To Know About The Available Grants From the U.S. Labor Department

According to the Labor Department, grants of up to $8 million will be awarded to State Workforce Agencies to establish and administer training funds that encourage businesses to create and expand innovative training programs.

“These programs will help make sure both new hires and workers with more experience are able to gain the critical skills they need to meet the evolving workforce demands of their industries,” Labor Department leaders said in a news release.

Artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, nuclear energy, domestic mineral production, and information technology are all industries that will be prioritized. In addition, the department intends to award at least $5 million to build a pipeline of skilled American workers in the shipbuilding industry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a high demand for high-skilled fields such as nursing, specialized care, and science. There is also a need for skilled tradespeople such as electricians, machinists, and plumbers.

