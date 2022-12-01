A former lady-in-waiting for late Queen Elizabeth II has resigned from Buckingham Palace after making a racist remark during a reception on Nov. 29, according to The Washington Post.

Lady Susan Hussey submitted her resignation after repeatedly asking British activist Ngozi Fulani where she was from during a reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness about domestic violence. Fulani, the chief executive of the domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, said she was repeatedly asked where she was from by Hussey.

“Where are you really from?”

Fulani shared the exchange on social media and said within 10 minutes of arriving at Buckingham Palace, Hussey had touched her hair and repeatedly asked her what nationality she was, even after she responded that she was British.

“Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur. Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support.”

Fulani said that even after she added that her parents moved to Britain during the 1950s, an aide replied, “Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end. You’re Caribbean.”

“No, lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality,” said Fulani.

The Women’s Equality Party, leader Mandu Reid, witnessed the exchange and told The Washington Post that it seemed like an interrogation.