Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Laila Edwards Makes History As 1st Black Female Hockey Player To Score Goal For Team USA Edwards has helped Team USA lead the standings as they head to the medal round of the hockey tournament.







Laila Edwards is putting on for Black women athletes in hockey, helping Team USA advance in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Edwards, who hails from Northeast Ohio, cemented Team USA’s dominating win against Canada during the group stage of the Olympic hockey tournament. As the team bested Canada with four straight goals, Edwards sealed the deal with her final shot against the U.S.’ northern neighbor, as detailed by WKYC.

Edwards proved her prowess during the match against their rivals in Milan, Italy. As all her teammates played their part to secure the win, Edwards showcased her talent while shining a new light on Black women in hockey.

However, the newbie Olympian’s record-breaking goal did more than add to their mighty win. The shot made Edward the first Black woman hockey player to score a goal for Team USA at the Olympics.

Following their win ahead of the medal round, Edwards spoke about the honor of making history and helping her team. She talked to CBS Mornings about the recognition of becoming a “first” in her beloved sport.

“You know, I get to be the first of something and a role model for others,” Edwards said.

Edwards initially got on the ice rink for a more graceful sport, figure skating. However, she quickly phased out of the glamorous silhouettes, preferring her knee pads for hockey.

“I started with figure skating. It was my dad’s plan all along just to make the transition to hockey easier, even though I had no idea while I was doing it,” she recalled. “The tutus and the puffy. Yeah, no, I wasn’t a fan.

While the transition was not always smooth sailing, Edwards fell in love with the sport, calling it her “safe space” even when she saw only herself on the ice.

“I definitely felt like I belonged, but there were times when there was a bit of intimidation, just being the only girl on my team. I was such a tomboy…I was basically one of them,” she recalled. It’s cliché, but it’s my safe space where I just feel like I can be myself and do what I love, along a lot of really good athletes and against good athletes.”

Edwards was an immediate talent, joining the U.S. National Hockey Team in 2023. The 22-year-old athlete wants to encourage other young women to go for it, too.

“There’s no rule book that says hockey is for boys,” explained Edwards. “You know, there’s no reason you shouldn’t do it if you love it. I think that’s with everything in life.”

Now, with her Olympic debut, she hopes to bring home gold while making history for her family, community, and country.

“I have had so many people help me get here, and especially my family. They sacrificed time, money, you know, experiences,” Edwards said. “This is my best way of trying to say thank you…making them proud while representing our country.”

Team USA and Edwards are now three matches away from potentially securing gold. Entering the medal round, they lead the standings as they head into the quarterfinals.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump To Honor Black Legends In ‘National Garden Of American Heroes’