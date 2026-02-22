Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Laila Edwards Makes History As First Black Woman To Win Gold With Team USA Hockey Edwards' family and back-home community championed the athlete as she secured gold for Team USA.







In a win for both Team USA and Black History Month, Laila Edwards has made history in women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics.

Upon Team USA’s 2-1 victory against the rival Canadian squad during the women’s hockey finals, Edwards scored her first Gold medal for her performance. The Athletic reports that the 22-year-old is the first Black woman to receive a gold medal with Team USA for the sport.

The accomplishment and recognition remain not lost on Edwards, who initially made history as the first Black woman to play with the squad during the Winter Olympics. In the match, Edwards also earned one assist to help her team solidify their lead in the rematch against Team Canada. Heralded as one of the best currently playing in the sport, the Gold medal cemented Edwards’ prowess and history-making career.

Her own family’s journey to Milan, where the 2026 tournament is taking place, became one she fought for off the rink as well. A Cleveland native, her community crowdfunded so that she could have familial support during the games, who rallied for her all the way to the Gold event. Fellow Cleveland sports legends, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, made a significant contribution to Edwards.

‘They helped me get here and make this team and achieve my dream, so it means a lot,’ she said of the GoFundMe, as reported by The Guardian.

With shoutouts from professional athletes and an entire community cheering her on, Edwards has become a role model for Black girls to participate in nontraditional sports. Now, Edwards is not only uplifting Black girls in Hockey, but her entire community back home as well.

“What Laila is doing for hockey … it’s 2026,” shared Dena Bufford, a Cleveland Heights resident. “To be the first Black [woman on the US team] – and she won a gold medal. I’m elated for her family and how she represents and inspires our community. And it’s Black History Month too? This is a time when we really need encouragement. Our ancestors are celebrating. I’m just so happy.”

With Edwards’ star on the rise, new and old fans can continue to see her perform on the ice. The Daily Mail confirmed that Edwards remains a favorite in the upcoming Professional Women’s Hockey League draft this June, with a greater spotlight expected for this new gold medalist.

