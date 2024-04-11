Laila Pruitt From ‘BMF’ Joins Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. With Pride At Howard University

BMF star Laila Pruitt is among the newest inductees into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at Howard University.

On Monday, Pruitt was front and center at a probate where she and other Spring 2024 initiates introduced themselves into the organization’s Alpha chapter. An Instagram video captured Pruitt, who plays Nicole Flenory on Starz scripted series BMF, as she shouted out chants alongside her line sisters.

Starting with the 22 founders of Delta Sigma Theta (DST), Pruitt and her line didn’t miss a beat while standing in the sorority’s signature triangle and wearing all-white suits. The real-life Nicole Flenory took to the comments section to share her pride with Pruitt portraying her so well on screen while living out some of the dreams she never got a chance to.

“Congratulations! Yes Laila! If they didn’t pick the right person to play me as I watch her peruse so many dreams I had. Whew! LOOK AT GOD! Powerful woman indeed! Got me in tears I’m so proud,” Flenory wrote.

Pruitt, 19, has been hard at work completing her college education all while starring in the “BMF” series as the little sister of Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry (Da’Vinchi). She was intentional about following her family’s legacy by attending a historically Black college and university (HBCU).

“It was always going to be an HBCU for me,” Pruitt told Upscale. “Coming from a family with deep roots in HBCU culture, shoutout to the Rattlers of FAMU, I understood the importance of immersing myself in an environment that celebrates and uplifts Black excellence.”

“Howard University felt like home from the moment I stepped foot on campus. It’s a place where I not only learn about my craft but also about myself and the rich history of my culture and community.”

Having acted on screen since the age of 5, Pruitt has been able to work alongside the likes of Denzel Washington and Owen Wilson. She boasts a growing resume that she doesn’t take for granted.

“Observing the dedication and passion of actors like Denzel has been immensely inspiring,” she said. “It’s not just about the glitz and glamour; it’s about the relentless pursuit of excellence in one’s craft. Seeing that, at that moment, I knew this [is] what I wanted to do.”

