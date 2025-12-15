Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn LaKeith Stanfield Replaces Jonathan Majors To Play Dennis Rodman In ’48 Hours In Vegas’ LaKeith Stanfield has landed the lead role in the upcoming Dennis Rodman-inspired film, two years after Jonathan Majors was dropped.







Lionsgate has revived the Dennis Rodman-inspired film 48 Hours in Vegas, casting LaKeith Stanfield as the NBA star after parting ways with Jonathan Majors.

Stanfield was announced as the new lead on Dec. 12, two years after Majors was removed from the project following misdemeanor assault and harassment convictions related to a domestic dispute, Deadline reports. After initially exiting the film, Lionsgate has returned, with Stanfield set to portray the former Chicago Bulls forward in the Rick Famuyiwa-directed project, co-written by Famuyiwa and Jordan VanDina.

“I’m genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers,” said Stanfield in a statement. “Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now.”

Inspired by the untold story of Dennis Rodman’s notorious Las Vegas trip during the 1998 NBA Finals, 48 Hours in Vegas will take audiences through two chaotic days in Sin City. Rodman took an extended, unauthorized vacation, partying with then-girlfriend Carmen Electra, models, and wrestlers—including an appearance with Hulk Hogan on WCW.

After missing practice, Michael Jordan personally flew to Vegas to bring him back, and Rodman returned to lead the Bulls despite the chaos. Though Coach Phil Jackson had approved a 48-hour break for him to decompress, the trip spiraled into a wild, extended spree.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun — or maybe more dangerous-to party with,” Lionsgate’s Nathan Kahane said. “And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and the man Dennis is behind everything you think you know. You think you know anything about ‘The Worm?’ Just you wait!”

The film was initially announced in 2021, with Rodman attached as an executive producer. Other producers include Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood from Lord Miller, with Ari Lubet and Lucy Kitada serving as executive producers. Nikki Baida will co-produce.

