Los Angeles Lakers Knew LeBron James Would Make Appearance At Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Game

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, who could become an unrestricted free agent once the current season is over, was spotted in his home state of Ohio when he appeared at Game Four of the playoff series between the Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics on May 13. Although it’s expected that he will stay with the Lakers, according to Sports Illustrated, the Lakers were informed by LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, “so they weren’t surprised.”

The kid from Akron returns 👑 LeBron James is in the building for Game 4 of Cavs-Celtics tonight. 🎥 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/PhO9V15Ts9 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) May 13, 2024

On a recent episode of ESPN‘s “Get Up,” journalist Brian Windhorst discussed the revelation of James’ Cleveland appearance since it would not have been a secret once he was seen in the arena. He stated that James and his wife were in Ohio visiting both of their mothers for Mother’s Day.

“Now, I have been told the reason LeBron was in Cleveland was because he and Savannah were there for Mother’s Day, seeing their mothers. It coincided with it being a day later, and he went. And Rich Paul, who was also at the game and represents several Cavaliers, called the Lakers and said, ‘Just so you know, LeBron is going to be coming to the game tonight,’ so they weren’t surprised.”

With James’s looming future decision possibly banking on his son, Bronny, being drafted in the upcoming NBA Draft, speculation about LeBron’s intentions has been swirling around several theories. Last year, after the season ended, he speculated about retirement.

Yet, even going back two years, James has stated a desire to play on the same NBA team as his son, Bronny, but also said that he wants to stay on the Lakers for as long as he plays. With Bronny joining the NBA pre-draft combine, speculation remains high on how well he will do and if his standing will determine James’ next move.

