Lamar Odom Makes Substance Abuse Center A Family Affair

It’s turned into a family affair at Odom Recovery Group as Lamar Odom works to onboard his son and daughter to the team.

The NBA champion’s substance abuse treatment company has been rapidly expanding with centers throughout Southern California. As Lamar looks toward the future of his burgeoning business, he’s getting his two children involved in the family business.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player has hired his son Lamar Odom Jr. (LJ), 21, and daughter Destiny Odom, 25, to assist with marketing and client representation, TMZ reports. LJ has been shadowing his dad and learning the ins and outs of representing Odom Recovery Group as a marketing consultant while Destiny handles the client intake portion of taking down patients’ information and assisting with a smooth start to their recovery journeys.

Lamar reportedly is using this as a way to bond with his children who have been living with him full-time since May. His ex Liza, the mother of Destiny and LJ, has also gotten involved in working for the recovery group.

The NBA alum launched Odom Recovery Group earlier this year to aid those battling addiction. His centers “offer restoration through Detox, Inpatient facilities, outpatient programming & transitional supportive housing,” the website states.

“Lamar’s mission is to give back and allow all clients the ability to live and benefit from the same program that inspired his recovery.”

Lamar has partnered with Restoration Recovery Center to open four facilities, Restoration Recovery in Sacramento, Compassions in Laguna Hills, Inner Minds Health in San Bernardino, and Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills.

It’s all part of Lamar’s mission to help combat substance abuse following his near-fatal overdose in 2015 that put him in a coma for months.

“He wants to help everyone he can,” Odom’s representative said, as captured by OK! Magazine.

“He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”

In July, Lamar expanded his business portfolio and launched a senior care center company inspired by his grandmother.

