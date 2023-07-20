Lamar Odom Opens Senior Care Centers Inspired By His Grandmother

Lamar Odom is expanding his business portfolio to include luxury senior living centers in California, a move inspired by his 96-year-old grandmother.

The NBA champion has teamed up with Regency Palms Senior Living in Oxnard and Long Beach to launch Odom Senior Care, TMZ reports. The senior care centers will offer luxury and affordability to the elderly, something Odom realized was lacking while caring for his grandmother Florence.

Odom’s grandmother has lived in the same Bronx apartment for 70 years and now lives there by herself. The former Los Angeles Lakers player was inspired to open his senior care center after running into issues with finding his grandmother a new home earlier this year.

The Queens native has called out how expensive it is to place a loved one in an adequate senior living community. Now, he’s determined to offer the service in 1,000 communities with pre-negotiated rates.

So far, the former basketball star has two centers in Southern California with a goal of opening more by year’s end. Along with Odom Senior Care, the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year also owns Odom Recovery Group, where he helps patients on their journey to sobriety.

Odom turned over a new leaf following his near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015. In 2021, he appeared on Good Morning America, where he credited the drug ketamine for aiding in his sobriety.

“I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time,” Odom said at the time.

“I’m feeling amazing,” he continued. “I’m alive, I’m sober, I’m happy.”

Odom was transparent about his recovery from the near-fatal overdose that came during his divorce from Khloé Kardashian.

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” he told Kevin Hart in 2018. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma.”