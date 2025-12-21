Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tech Influencer Lamarr Wilson Dead At 48, Cause Of Death Revealed The content creator made a name for himself on social media for his updates and breakdown on emerging technologies.







The internet community is mourning the loss of one of its prized tech influencers Lamarr Wilson.

Wilson died at his home Nov. 21, with his family confirming the news a few weeks later. The content creator made a name for himself on social media for his updates and breakdown on emerging technologies. Since the loss, fans have wondered about how the 48-year-old suddenly died.

Now, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined a cause of death. The public records obtained by People confirmed the influencer died by suicide.

Prior to his death, the “Unboxing Guy” built an empire across various social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. He not only shared information on new tech gear from video game consoles to the latest phones, but also sparked conversation on how these technologies really served customers and enthusiasts. His popularity rose over the years, growing to over 3 million followers through multiple platforms.

Throughout his influencing career, Wilson scored numerous partnerships with major tech brands, such as Google, Xbox, Apple, and Nintendo. His videos also led to more elaborate projects, including two web series for Mashable. For his work on George Takei’s digital series “Takei’s Take,” where he co-hosted its first episode in 2013, he also won a Webby Award for online film and video in technology.

Upon his passing, his loved ones made a statement to Facebook about losing their “go-to member” of the family.

In their “in memoriam” post, the family explained how Wilson had already set up grander opportunities and accomplishments for the upcoming year. This included a judging appearance at the @CES Innovation Awards, taking place in January. The family stated that his selection as a judge signified his influence and work within consumer technology.

Ahead of his unexpected death, Wilson recently celebrated a birthday, noting his weight loss achievement while explaining how he felt “genuinely at peace.”

“I feel good, I’m genuinely at peace, and a key is keeping people out of my life who are determined to disrupt it with their inner chaos,” wrote Wilson in October. ” We’re not here on this Earth long enough to tolerate that. Don’t let that happen to you!”

