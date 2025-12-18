Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Police Investigating Death Of TikTok Star Riziki Ilenre After Fans Suspect Suicide Police are investigating the death of beloved TikTok creator Riziki Ilenre after fans claim she took her own life during a livestream.







Police are investigating the death of TikTok creator Riziki Ilenre following allegations from fans that she took her own life during a livestream.

The Montgomery Police Department in Alabama confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Ilenre’s death on Dec. 12, TMZ reports. The inquiry comes amid a surge of social media reports claiming she took her own life during a TikTok livestream after facing ongoing harassment from other creators.

On her now-deleted TikTok account, Ilenre frequently shared her experiences with mental health challenges and her disability, along with adventures with her service dog, Chief. Following her death, a Change.org petition has been launched calling on lawmakers to pass the Riziki Ilenre Act, with the petition alleging that she endured “relentless harassment from various creators on TikTok.” The petition urges stricter penalties for cyberbullying and the implementation of systems to help victims report abuse more easily.

“They mocked her, they made fun of her disabilities, and in the deepest cruelty, they told her to kill herself,” the petition starter continued. “This relentless bullying and cyber attacks led to a devastating loss, not only for her family and friends but for all of us who witnessed another life taken too soon by such heartless acts.”

Tributes have poured in for the social media star following her death. A spokesperson for Church Without Walls in Carrollton described Ilenre on Facebook as a “bright and brilliant young woman” preparing to attend law school. Pastor Walter D’Andre Green of her local church also mourned her, calling Ilenre his “daughter—not biologically, but absolutely spiritually.”

“I had the privilege of watching her grow from an awkward sophomore in college into a young woman preparing to take on the world as a law student,” his Facebook post read. “She was brilliant, driven, and fearless in thought.”

Green noted Ilenre worked as a social media director, photographer, and a ministry intern at the church before her death.

“One thing about Rizi — she loved to debate,” he added. “She thrived in apologetics and theological discourse, and I think that’s part of why we were so close. She loved truth, and she wasn’t afraid to wrestle with it.”

