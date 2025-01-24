LaMelo Ball Teams Up With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For Latest PUMA Collection

“It’s been great bringing these designs to life. Each sneaker really is 1 of 1,” said Ball

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is partnering with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for limited-edition PUMA footwear.

PUMA announced that the footwear will be a set of reimagined basketball sneakers released in four limited-edition, collectible colorways from Ball’s signature line in February.

“It’s been great bringing these designs to life. Each sneaker really is 1 of 1,” said Ball in a written statement.

Baxter, Krang, and SHREDDER??? The turtles need your help. Collect all four @PUMA x @TMNT to get the fifth pair free. It’s the only way to play. Offer limited to four hundred forty-four (444) MB.04 Shredder pairs. Offer valid until March 1, 2025 and is subject to sizing and… pic.twitter.com/6wuvHmKCTG — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) January 22, 2025

Interested fans of Ball, the turtles, and/or PUMA can purchase the first sneaker, the MB.01 Baxter Stockman, a multicolored iridescent sneaker inspired by the half-man, half-fly, mad scientist. The next limited-edition sneaker embodies Donatello & Raphael in a unique mismatched MB.04 design, then the following one, the MB.04 Leonardo & Michelangelo, with each Turtle represented through their distinct bandana colors. Last but not least, the final shoe is a hot pink and purple MB.03 model dedicated to alien supervillain Krang.

The MB.01 Baxter Stockman will be available for purchase on Feb. 1. A week later, the MB.04 Donatello & Raphael will be released on Feb. 8. On Valentine’s Day, fans can get the MB.04 Leonardo & Michelangelo, and the MB.03 Lo Krang will debut on Feb. 22.

Consumers can purchase the sneakers at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store.

In addition to the shoes in the collection, the PUMA Hoops x TMNT collaboration will sell apparel, including T-shirts, shorts, a hoodie, and a puffer vest.

In 2020, Ball signed a long-term agreement to be a brand ambassador on and off the court with the sneaker giant before being drafted into the NBA by the Hornets.

“I am really excited to be joining the PUMA family,” said LaMelo Ball in a written statement at the time. “I believe the brand is the perfect partner for me because PUMA will allow me to just be myself. I want to be 100% authentic, whether that’s playing basketball or showing off my personal style, and that’s what I want to do with PUMA.”

