NBA Star LaMelo Ball Joins Forces With Black Woman-Owned Training and Rehab Tech Platform

The National Basketball Association’s 2021 Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, is also winning off the court.

POWERHANDZ, a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform that is Black Woman-Owned, has merged with PH Innovation Holdings, Inc. and partnered with Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets point guard will serve as a general partner, brand ambassador, and board member of PH Innovation Holdings, Inc. and The Power to Give Foundation.

“Training is my lifestyle. Using POWERHANDZ during training and pre-game warm-ups just activates everything. I feel more explosive on the court”, Ball said in a written statement.

“Their Basketball Collection is nice. The Gloves and POWERSUIT challenge me and I’m excited to see us connect everything to our new training app. I liked the overall vision so much, I didn’t want to just be a customer, I wanted to be a major partner, have ownership to create together, and share my training with youth all over the world. Then it was cool to find out the company is owned by a Black woman.”

Ball started training with the company’s Anti-Grip Weighted Gloves in 2019. His love of the product and the brand had led him and his manager and trainer, Jermaine Jackson Sr., to see how he could be a part of the POWERHANDZ business on a more personal level. Ball continued using POWERHANDZ while he was rehabilitating his injured wrist. He utilized it during the recovery and training to help improve his strength, dexterity, and overall mobility so that he could return to playing this past season.

“The last 18 months have shown the strength and global trajectory of POWERHANDZ and our Power To Give Foundation. We’ve been creating, building, and gaining validation from youth and elite athletes, trainers, coaches, and the everyday fitness enthusiast for the last six years”, said Danyel Surrency Jones, co-founder and CEO of POWERHANDZ and oresident of The Power To Give Foundation. “Adding young creative and rare talent like LaMelo as a general partner gives us a chance to innovate and deliver strategies that reconnect us to male and female athletes, globally. Our ONE BALL collection is fresh, inspirational, and the multi-sports training app will help us educate and serve our customers quickly and efficiently.”