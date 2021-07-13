Larger Than Life Hip-Hop Group Run DMC Transformed Into 'Little People'

Fisher-Price is celebrating the hip-hop “Kings of Rock,” Run-DMC.

A special edition Little People Collector Run DMC figure set by Fisher-Price launched as an Amazon exclusive.

According to a press release, “Replicas of Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell spotlight Run DMC’s iconic style and influential fashion statements reflected via their famed thick gold chains and iconic track suits and sneakers (“funky fresh and yes, cold on my feet”).”

The price for the collector figure set, which is intended for the group’s fans of all ages is $14.99.

Per The Toy Book, “it was 35 years ago this month that the worlds of rap and rock converged with the groundbreaking collaboration between Aerosmith and Run-DMC for an update to the former’s 1975 hit, ‘Walk This Way.'” Mattel has been exploring the pop culture space through the Fisher-Price Little People brand, according to the article.

Run-DMC still has a strong social media presence. One of the beloved group members, Jam Master Jay was killed in 2002. The hip-hop icons are also giving fans their own taste of nostalgia through their Amazon store where sweatshirts and hoodies, t-shirts, and the hip-hop group’s music is sold.

According to Run-DMC’s website, “Raising Hell,” was Run-DMC’s third album which was “certified Platinum with 1 million copies sold” in 1986. Dating back to previous years, Run-DMC “was the first rap group to have an album certified Gold with their self-titled album in 1984.”

The Los Angeles Times also reported that Run-DMC is a group among the 1980s and 1990s hip-hop stars who fused hip-hop and fashion. Click here to see the Little People Collector Run DMC Figure Set.