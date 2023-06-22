Larsa Pippen Entitled To 50/50 Split Of Scottie Pippens Retirement Funds

Larsa Pippen just scored a huge win in her years-long divorce from Scottie Pippen. It looks like the former basketball wife could receive half of his retirement package.

New legal documents reveal the order that was put in place in L.A. County court that grants Larsa, 48, rights to Scottie’s Chicago Bulls 401(k) and “savings plan trust,” The Blast reported. With Larsa being married to Scottie from 1997 to 2016, she was legally awarded half of the amount that was accrued in all account balances from 1997 to 2016.

Regardless of what’s in Scottie’s account, Larsa is legally entitled to the full amount.

“To the extent, there are no assets in his account sufficient to satisfy the assignment benefit on the date a separate account is established for (Larsa), the order should be interpreted as an award of 100% of (Scottie’s) vested account balance,” the doc stated.

In the order a judge signed on June 16, 2023, Larsa is to receive the funds in a cash lump sum and “as soon as administratively possible following the approval of this order.”

This is good news for The Real Housewives of Miami star who still takes care of their four children, sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14. She also reportedly has plans of having another with her current boyfriend Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie’s former teammate and long-time enemy Michael Jordan.

Marcus, 32, recently opened up on the latest episode of the iHeart radio podcast Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, about their plans to welcome children together.

“There’s been conversations around [having kids],” Marcus explained

“When we go and we meet people, or I’m introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up. But I feel like we’ve never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children.”

“It’s one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?” Larsa added. “I do feel like I’m happy, because I have four kids, and I feel like you don’t have kids, so basically it’d be a question for you.”

“Because I’m really fulfilled with my four children,” Larsa said before later admitting that she would be “open to having one more child.”

RELATED CONTENT: Pippen and Jordan Dating? Michael Jordan’s Son Reportedly Seeing Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife, Larsa Pippen