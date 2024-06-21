Las Vegas Aces Become 1st WNBA Team To Sell Out Every Home Game

The Las Vegas Aces became the first team to win back-to-back championships in the WNBA in over 20 years when they narrowly defeated the New York Liberty, 70-69, last season. Their success has propelled them to become the first WNBA team to sell out all of its regular-season home games.

The team announced the feat on June 20.

The Las Vegas Aces has 18 home games at Michelob ULTRA Arena and two other games at T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas is 7-6 on the year.

The Associated Press reported that in March, the Aces also became the first team in WNBA history to sell out its portion of season tickets. Last season, the team led the league in attendance, with an average of 9,551 people coming to games. This season, they are averaging 10,379, which places them in fourth place. The league has picked up steam, with the additions of rookies like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark sparking interest.

The Indiana Fever, which has Clark on its team, leads the WNBA with an average of 16,757. Just five games into the season, that total surpasses their total attendance for last season.

While the Aces aren’t winning in the same fashion as the past two seasons, they still set a team attendance record for Michelob Ultra Arena when 10,424 people witnessed a rematch of the two championship teams on June 15. The Liberty won this time with a score of 90-82.

Last season, while playing the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena, they set a franchise home record when 17,406 fans came to watch the Aces beat the Mercury 100-85.

With the renewed interest in the WNBA, the league is averaging 9,195 people attending its games. At the current rate, it will be the highest number in 22 years.

