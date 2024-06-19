News by Shanique Yates Angel Reese Dominates WNBA Rookie Season with Double-Doubles, Only Player in Her Draft Class to Achieve The Feat Angel Reese dominates her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, averaging a double-double and distinguishing herself as the only player from the 2024 WNBA draft class to do so.









Angel Reese proved that she was that girl during her days at Lousiana State University (LSU) and is now doing the same as a newly drafted member of the Chicago Sky.

With 13 games under her belt as a rookie, Reese continues to be the topic of conversation as the only athlete from the 2024 WNBA Draft class who is averaging a double-double. Currently, the Baltimore native is shooting 37.1% from the floor and averaging 12.1 points as well as 10.2 rebounds per game.

While averaging a double-double is not an easy task in the WNBA due to the league’s physical nature, Reese surely does make it look easy, securing double-double performances in her last six games with the Chicago Sky. In addition to the aforementioned stats, she also averages 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

A double-double machine 💪



With 11 PTS and 13 REB vs. the Indiana Fever Angel Reese recorded her 6th straight double-double to tie Cindy Brown and Tina Charles for the most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie in league history #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/J3AgccnoPI — WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2024

When she decided to enter the 2024 draft, Reese shared her desire to start from rock bottom and work her way up to the top, and she is doing just that. With a rookie class that features household names like fellow teammate Kamila Cardoso, Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings’ Jacy Sheldon, and Caitlin Clark, starting for the Indiana Fever, Reese now has the upper hand as the only person averaging a double-double.

“I wanted more for myself. I wanted to start over,” said Reese when asked about why she chose to go to the WNBA versus staying at LSU for another season.

“I feel like I had been at a high since the national championship and I want to hit rock bottom. I want to be a rookie again. I want to be knocked down by vets, and I want to be able to get up and grow and be a sponge.”

Reese may be getting knocked down given her team’s current 4-9 record this season, but that does not mean that she isn’t showing up every game, and giving her all and averaging double-doubles is proof of that.

