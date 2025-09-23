Las Vegas’ ‘Fabulous 5-Day’ Sale Offers Deals On Hotels, Entertainment To Fight Sagging Tourism

Las Vegas is trying to boost tourism through a city-wide sale on hotels and entertainment throughout its famous Strip.

Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced the “Fabulous 5-Day” sale. Deemed the “biggest sale in Vegas history,” the move aims to bring visitors back to Sin City with deals that hopefully entice spending.

Las Vegas has seen its visitors decrease by 11.3 percent.

“Given the current economic environment, the value message that is part of this initiative is important,” Hill told TPG in an interview reported by The Neighborhood Talk. “Las Vegas has been responding to some of the concerns of our customers around value in a number of different ways. We brought up the idea to our hotel partners, and they loved it. They jumped on it and helped make it happen.”

As part of the “Fabulous 5-Day Sale,” visitors to and residents of Vegas can get exclusive deals with hotel partners from Caesars to MGM. Caesars Properties will offer free parking and 25% off food and drinks during one’s stay; locals get 15% off hotel bookings through March.

Fans of other hotspots such as the Bellagio and Fontainebleau can also get percentages off their room rates, as well as dining credit. However, the deal extends to entertainment and attractions across Vegas, such as discounted helicopter rides and tickets to shows from entertainers ranging from Martin Lawrence to Erykah Badu.

However, some deem the historic sale as indicative of a looming recession. With Las Vegas offering discounts on such a wide scale, many believe the tourism sector is in a dire state.

The sale will take place from Sept. 22 through 27.

