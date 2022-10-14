Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams Charged With Assault After Shoving Photographer

The actions at the end of a recent game have led to an assault charge against an NFL player.
According to NFL.com, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, after shoving a photographer to the ground earlier this week after losing a football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with a city ordinance violation. News of the violation was announced several days after the brief confrontation at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The incident was captured on video.
Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The photographer filed a report with the NFL.
“[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police,” according to the incident report. “The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”
On the citation, it states that the Raiders wide receiver “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact” upon the photographer as he pushed him to the ground using both hands and “causing whiplash and head ache” as well as a possible concussion.
Adams did release a statement about the incident.
“Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me,” Adams said in a written statement. “I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”
Although Adams was cited for the push, he may also face additional discipline from the NFL. This could include a possible suspension.