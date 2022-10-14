Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams Charged With Assault After Shoving Photographer

The actions at the end of a recent game have led to an assault charge against an NFL player.

According to NFL.com, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, after shoving a photographer to the ground earlier this week after losing a football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with a city ordinance violation. News of the violation was announced several days after the brief confrontation at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The incident was captured on video.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. CT.

The photographer filed a report with the NFL.

“[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police,” according to the incident report. “The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”