Las Vegas Star Athletes Darren Waller, Kelsey Plum Are Officially Married

Love is in the air for this pair of athletes.

After reportedly dating since last year, Raiders star tight end Darren Waller and WNBA Aces point guard Kelsey Plum exchanged vows during an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday.

According to TMZ, the Las Vegas athletes shared the special moment with friends and family and extended the love to followers, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram.

In the photos, Waller sported a cream-colored jacket with black slacks, paired with a black bow tie, and black shoes, while Plum flaunted a white floor-length wedding gown with elegant embellishments.

The enchanted setting surrounded the lovers with green plants filled with white flowers.

Kelsey shared the series of photos featuring herself and Waller with a caption that read, “Him 🖤 3.4.23.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Plum (@kelseyplum10)

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Waller and Plum filed for a marriage license on Jan. 22, according to The Clark County clerk’s office.

Reportedly, the couple ranks among the top athletes in their respective sports.

Waller left the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and became a part of the Raiders in 2018. Since his move to Las Vegas, he has become one of the highest ranking tight ends in the NFL. During his 2020 season, Waller had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Plum, who was drafted by the Aces in 2017, was a contributing factor in the Aces winning the WNBA championship last year, averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. Plum is recorded as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft out of Washington, all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball with 3,397 points, and a gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in women’s 3×3 basketball and with Team USA at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Plum was named MVP during the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, scoring scoring 30 points.