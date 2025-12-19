Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Last Minute Gift Grabs From Your Favorite Diaspora Brands These brands contribute to the global and regional economy.







Diaspora-owned brands offer design-forward, culturally rooted gift options that meet consumer demand. These brands contribute to the global and regional economy, bringing worldwide entrepreneurship and cultural diversity.

These last-minute gift selections across fashion, beauty, food, and home goods are favorites among the many diasporan brands. There is no need to resort to generic last-minute gift-giving. Supporting diaspora brands helps preserve cultural legacies, whether it’s during the holiday or beyond.

KUA Designs

The Ghanaian fashion and lifestyle brand KUA Designs operates under Founder Ruby Buah, who creates handmade accessories and apparel. The brand creates statement bags, beaded jewelry, and fashion pieces that draw inspiration from African design traditions. KUA is headquartered in Accra, Ghana, and reaches customers worldwide through its online store and pop-up markets. The holiday gift collection features items that combine traditional craftsmanship with cultural narratives and support social responsibility programs through their sales.

Diva By Cindy

Cindy Tawiah founded Diva By Cindy to create a natural haircare brand that offers stimulant-free shampoos, conditioners, and lotions for textured hair. Diva By Cindy has built a strong reputation over the years through its carefully developed products and deep-rooted community connections while selling its products through online platforms and retail locations.

Bolé Road Textiles

Hana Getachew established Bolé Road Textiles to display Ethiopian weaving traditions through pillows, throws, and woven textiles. These heirloom-quality pieces are available online and allow diasporic heritage to be incorporated into daily living spaces.

Reflektion Design

Anitra Terrell established Reflektion Design to honor African craft traditions through colorful baskets, mugs, spoons, and textiles created by Ghanaian, Kenyan, and Ugandan artisans. The online store provides decorative home goods that celebrate global craft and artisan communities.

Studio One Eighty Nine

The luxury artisanal brand Studio One Eighty Nine, co-founded by Abrima Erwiah and Rosario Dawson, produces garments and accessories inspired by African cultural traditions. Their collections, which are based in Ghana and the US, can be purchased online for holiday gifts. Studio One Eighty Nine stands out as a gift choice because it unites fairtrade principles with cultural storytelling through its fashion creations.

