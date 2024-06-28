Women by Stacy Jackson Marble Wines Uncorks A New Era For Women In Wine Marble Wines' first blend is a red wine inside a bottle designed with a special paper for drinkers to see their own reflections.









There’s a new player in town that’s set to shake up your summer sipping game. Marble Wines, the brainchild of dynamic duo Latoya Jordan and Brianna Shelko, is here to add a splash of diversity and a whole lot of flavor to your favorite poolside beverage.

Launched in February 2023, Marble Wines isn’t just another pretty bottle on the shelf, and Jordan spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about the minority- and women-owned company’s mission to celebrate the brilliance and resilience of women, one glass at a time.

Jordan and Shelko’s vision? “We really felt like it was a great time for women to connect and collaborate,” Jordan said about Marble Wines’ aim to break down barriers and showcase what’s possible when women from different cultures come together.

Behind this innovative brand is a story of passion and purpose. Jordan said as a Marble Wines co-founder, she brings her Black girl magic and experience as a successful business attorney to the table. The Germany-born businesswoman’s journey from disability advocate to entrepreneurial trailblazer led her to this delicious venture, fueled by a desire to lift women’s voices and create a more diverse landscape in the wine industry.

Shelko, a white woman from Rhode Island, is an award-winning singer-songwriter. Both women relocated to Georgia with their families during their early childhoods. and met prior to the wine venture, collaborating on several projects. Jordan approached Shelko about becoming a Marble Wines founding member and the Business and Administration graduate agreed to bring her expertise in digital marketing and advocacy for women, as a Marble Wines co-founder. They started discussing plans for their Marble Wines company back in 2021, eager to build a community of women to come along for the journey.

But why “Marble”? Jordan told BE to picture this: the beauty of interlocking mosaics, each piece unique yet contributing to a stunning whole. Just like no two marble stones are identical, this brand embraces individuality while creating something truly spectacular in the wine industry. According to Jordan, the name is a reflection of the partnership and represents what the co-founders hope to instill in other women. “We have this hope that for each woman who drinks Marble, she’s able to see herself reflected…figuratively in terms of what it is,” she said.

Now, let’s talk about what’s inside the Marble Wines bottle. Marble Red, their debut blend, is a medium-bodied stunner that’s neither too dry nor too sweet. With notes of dark berries, fresh plum, and raspberry compote, this velvety-smooth blend is designed to please both red wine aficionados and those just dipping their toes into the world of reds.

“We really wanted to create something that will slowly transition…and take the intimidation out of trying new things,” Jordan said. “We intentionally created Marble to be a feast for the eyes, the taste buds, and the spirit.” So, if you’ve been hesitant to venture into red wine territory, consider this your gilded invitation.

Speaking of gilded, Jordan dished about the eye-catching bottle design and it’s not just a vessel; it’s a work of art. Jordan shared that she and Shelko went the extra mile, holding focus groups to ensure their label resonated with women.

“What the women said they wanted to see was representation,” she said, and for Johnson and Shelko, it wasn’t enough to just put a woman on the bottle. The result? A stunning bottle adorned with gold elements and – get this – reflective paper that allows you to see your own reflection in the sunglasses on the label. The artwork itself comes from the talented hands of Black illustrator and painter Perryn Ryan Ford, adding another layer of diversity to this already inclusive brand.

Jordan said she can assure women will want to keep this bottle long after the last drop is gone and Marble Wines isn’t stopping at just one blend. With biracial vintner and master blender Chris Christensen (the genius behind America’s first sparkling Sauvignon Blanc) on board, the brand is poised to push even more boundaries in the future.

So, what’s next for Marble Wines?

The sky’s the limit! With plans for future collaborations with like-minded entrepreneurs and brands, this is just the beginning of a wine revolution. Next time you’re lounging by the pool, hosting a girls’ night, or simply unwinding after a long day, why not reach for a bottle of Marble Red? It’s more than just a wine – it’s a celebration of beauty, individuality, and connection, according to Jordan. Every sip of Marble Wines is a toast to diversity, empowerment, and the joy of trying something new.

The owners of Marble Wines envision wine drinkers pouring themselves a glass, admiring their reflections in that unique bottle, and raising a toast to the future of wine.

