Latto Opens ‘Big Mama’s Mini Market’ In Collaboration With Drake

Drake teamed up with Latto to promote his Nocta Nike Air Force 1s. Latto kicked off the partnership by launching “Big Mama’s Mini Market” on Dec. 10.

“Big Mama’s Mini Market” was a pop-up convenience store in Miami. The market showcased multiple Nocta-themed wares, including the shoe’s logo emblazoned on various home goods. The advertisement featured Nocta-branded snacks, deodorant, cereal, mouthwash, and even car rims.

In the promotional videos on Instagram, the Big Energy rapper stands in the center of a bubble gum pink market, telling her audience that everything is available and nothing is off limits. In between Latto’s talking points, a voiceover reminiscent of a ’50s broadcaster plays. In the caption, the rapper lets consumers know that if they can’t attend the event, they can still purchase Drake’s Nike Nocta online on Dec. 10.

“Dave, you a pair? Not at Big Mama’s…First come,. First Serve. Can’t make it?

We got everything you need, and you can get your nails done on Big Mama.

Don’t trip — Tech Fleece and AF1 ‘Love You FOrever’ go live 12.10.24 at midnight EST on Nocta.com.”

Olympic silver medalist Sha’Carri Richardson joined in on the promo with a separate Instagram video promoting “Mama’s Salon.” In the video, the Olympian speeds through the salon with her signature long embellished nails, speaking to and taking care of customers.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Drake’s previous promotion for the Nocta Nike collab in December 2023. The Family Matters rapper tapped his son, Adonis, as his on-air talent. The father-son duo were seen getting their hair braided and rocking Nike Nocta apparel. Drake’s Nike line has called in major stars to help promote the brand over the last year. Before Adonis and Drake, NBA star Kevin Durant was the face of the ‘I Love You Forever’ campaign.

