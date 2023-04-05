Social media trolls may have tampered with a little of Latto‘s “Big Energy.”

During the premiere episode of the rapper’s Apple Music show 777 Radio, Latto chatted it up with Chlöe Bailey, opening up to the singer and actress about how people have made her feel insecure about her looks, comparing her to “an old white woman.”

The conversation was sparked by a question Latto asked Bailey about the pressure to maintain a certain image.

“We try to lessen what people can say or talk about us,” Bailey said. “So, because we’re constantly in our heads, we’re like, ‘Okay, how can I fix this, how I can make that okay.’ So all of our insecurities get heightened, [and] even things we were insecure about people will poke on.”

“It’s all because of social media,” Latto told Bailey. “It just, like you said, heightens your insecurities.”

“I never thought I looked old until I read it on the internet,” the 24-year-old rapper added. “Now I just think I look like an old white woman.”

Bailey also shared her experience with social media trolls. She recalled a moment during last year’s VMAs when she adjusted her posture while she was seated. Trying to avoid comments about her corset, Bailey ended up facing critics who went online to create an issue with the way she was sitting.

“Next thing you know, I see things going around, ‘She looked like she about to have sex with the chair,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘Now, hold on. Wait a minute. I can’t just sit down?’ I’m like, ‘Now, I’m not even gyrating on the chair. I am sitting like this.’ I’m sitting like this looking forward.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Bailey also received some recent heat for her role in the new series Swarm.The actress was heavily criticized for the intimate scene she had with co-star Damson Idris. Twitter users picked the scene apart so much it even sparked a conversation about colorism. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)