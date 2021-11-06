Launch Your Private Label Product For An Extra 15% Off During The Pre-Black Friday Sale

You’re about to launch your own private label, but need some assistance along the way. Private-label market share has reached nearly 25% of unit sales in the U.S. and is expanding faster than national brands, according to the Private Label Manufacturer’s Association.

Instead of Googling info that may or may not be the most accurate or provide the best pointers, you should consider enrolling in an e-learning course to help you out. You’ll get step-by-step knowledge on how to build your online store and make it a successful one. You can learn all you’ll need to know with help from The 2021 Private Label Business Bundle. It covers all the bases from launching and selling your first product to picking out profitable products in a limited amount of time.

For a limited time, you can get this bundle for an extra 15% off for just $16.99 during our Pre-Black Friday Sale, when you use coupon code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

The first course informs you of the essentials including how to find reputable private label manufacturers to order product inventory, how to create your listings on Amazon, how to make your product stand out from others, and more. You’ll then move on to learning about how to create a Shopify store for your products so you can launch your business successfully.

Next, you will get a grasp on the product research process and use effective and efficient tools to help you pick a highly profitable product in a short period of time. The last course goes over how to conduct proper research of selecting private label products to sell, finding products that will give you high sales and low competition, and successfully using Amazon to build your business.

By the time you complete the course, you’ll have a better grasp of how to make your private label business a prosperous one. Get the course for an additional 15% off today while the Pre-Black Friday Sale is still on.

