News by Sharelle B. McNair Rep. Billy Long’s Auctioneer Skills Resurface Online, Hilariously Drown Out Laura Loomer During 2018 Hearing Old clip of the MAGA activist being drowned out by former Congressman Long goes viral.







While far-right political activist and MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer continues her attempt to embarrass Black leaders on social media, an old clip of her being drowned out by former Missouri Congressman and auctioneer Rep. Billy Long has resurfaced on social media, drawing comical commentary.

In 2018, Loomer stood up to protest a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, accusing former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of attempting to push the midterm elections in favor of Democrats, according to CBS News. Shortly after she stood up, Long used his professional auctioneer skills to drown her out, auctioning off the iPhone she held in her hand.

His “and I yield back” once Loomer was escorted out caused the room to erupt in laughter. “Somehow I think our auctioneer-in-residence is going to get tweeted about today,” Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) can be heard saying.

Remember the time Rep. Billy Long babbled like an auctioneer in order to drown out Laura Loomer? pic.twitter.com/7tiDpJhUVJ — Azi™️ (@Azi) August 8, 2025

This month, Loomer has taken to social media to berate leaders of Congress including Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Illhan Omar (D-MN) following their sentiments on the resolution vote to honor slain conservative advocate Charlie Kirk. She made headlines by referring to Crockett as a “ghetto Black b****” on social media in a response to a clip on CNN.

However, in this flashback, she is the butt of the joke with Long being celebrated for his past actions.

“Billy Long silencing Laura Loomer with his auctioneer voice is the kind of poetic justice we didn’t know we needed,” @jp_swede said on Threads.

Another user questioned how audience members were able to contain their laughter for so long. “Its the “I yield back” for me. How that room contained itself for so long is also fun,” @hypernatremic_medic said.

But another user rained on Long’s parade with allegations that he may be a part of the MAGA tribe as well.

Long was in the news back in August 2025 after being ousted from his position as IRS Commissioner by the Trump administration just two months after being hired for the job. NPR reported the former auctioneer was added to the post with little experience in tax administration and was eyeing a position as ambassador.

“It is a honor to serve my friend President Trump and I am excited to take on my new role as the ambassador to Iceland,” Long said. “I am thrilled to answer his call to service and deeply committed to advancing his bold agenda. Exciting times ahead!”

RELATED CONTENT: Laura Loomer Calls Jasmine Crockett A ‘Ghetto Black B**** Who Hates America’ After Discussing Charlie Kirk Congress Vote