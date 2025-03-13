News by Sharelle Burt Lauren Boebert Stands On Racist Comments Regarding Rep. Al Green’s ‘Pimp Cane’ During an appearance on “Real America’s Voice,” Boebert called Green’s actions during President Donald Trump’s Congress speech “absolutely abhorrent.”







After a Democratic congresswoman filed a resolution to censure Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) for her racist comments toward Rep. Al Green’s “pimp cane,” Boebert says she “stands by it.”

During an appearance on “Real America’s Voice,” Boebert called Green’s actions during President Donald Trump’s Congress speech “absolutely abhorrent” while claiming she has never seen the congressman use his cane to help him walk. “For her to attack me for referencing his cane as a pimp cane, and Grant, I stand by it,” Boebert told host Grant Stinchfield.

“I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk…I have seen him shake it for years all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I’ve ever been present with him in, and if that gold-plated cane isn’t a pimp cane, I don’t know what is.”

Boebert’s remarks relate to the Texas congressman being censured following his outburst against Trump during his speech in early March 2025. The Democratic leader was seen calling the president out for his move to eliminate Medicare and Medicaid from millions of Americans before Trump started his speech. As a result, Green was removed and, days later, censured by state leaders, including 10 Democrats, according to The Hill.

In response, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) introduced a resolution to censure Boebert for her comments about Green to call out Republican hypocrisy. “I did indeed have a heated conversation with Speaker Johnson on the House floor after I voted yes to censure my colleague,” Houlahan wrote on X after the vote.

She added that she had a heated conversation with GOP House Speaker Sen. Mike Johnson (La.), reminding him of the past behaviors of members of his party — including Boebert. ​​“I called Speaker Johnson out on his and his party’s hypocrisy and reminded him of the many instances in which Republicans have blatantly broken the rules of conduct without consequence,” she added.

“He told me if he punished each instance, he’d have to censure half the House. I suggested he do just that. Rules are rules.”

She included images of Boebert and fellow congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — both Republicans — shouting during a speech from a prior administration. During Boebert’s interview, she shared her thoughts on there allegedly being a lack of “cisgender white pimps“ in the country, projecting that Houlahan may be a racist. “But maybe Houla-hoo is really the racist here. Are only Blacks pimps? Is that what I’m hearing? Are there no cisgender white pimps in America?” the conservative lawmaker asked.

