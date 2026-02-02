Lauryn Hill Leads GRAMMY Tribute To D’Angelo, Roberta Flack

We lost two vital voices from the R&B world in 2025: D’Angelo (Oct. 14) and Roberta Flack (Feb. 24). Fugees member, Lauryn Hill, paid tribute to both artists at this year’s GRAMMY ceremony.

Hill took to the stage to honor the two singers who had a close connection with her. She recorded a duet with D’Angelo, “Nothing Even Matters,” for her 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. She also covered Flack’s 1973 hit single, “Killing Me Softly,” on the Fugees album The Score.

According to Billboard, the platinum-selling artist started the tribute with the D’Angelo duet before bringing Lucky Daye out to join her to sing D’Angelo’s breakout single, “Brown Sugar.” Following Daye was Tony! Toni! Tone!’s Raphael Saadiq and Anthony Hamilton, who lent their vocals for “Lady.” One of the latest R&B stars, Leon Thomas, did “Devil’s Pie,” and Hamilton grabbed the mic once again to sing, “Another Life.” Bilal entered the stage to perform “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” and Jon Batiste played “Africa” on the piano.

A medley of hits from Flack was done after the D’Angelo tribute. Batiste performed “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” while Leon Bridges and Alexia Jayy sang, “Compared to What.” Lalah Hathaway, daughter of Donnie Hathaway, who recorded several songs with Flack, took the stage with October London, who played “The Closer I Get to You,” while John Legend and Chaka Khan performed a duet of “Where Is the Love.”

Hill grabbed the mic to perform “Feel Like Makin’ Love” before ending the tribute with her rendition of “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” with a surprise appearance from her Fugees bandmate, Wyclef Jean.

Flack and D’Angelo have both collected four GRAMMY Awards during their career, while Hill has accumulated eight of her own.

The GRAMMY Awards ceremony took place Feb. 1 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

