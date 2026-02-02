Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shaboozey Sparks Debate After Asserting ‘Immigrants Built This Country’ In Grammy Speech The artist garnered support and backlash over his words that left out a critical group to America's foundation.







Shaboozey’s bold statement in support of immigrants during his Grammy acceptance speech has sparked a debate over who really built America.

After winning the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen,” Shaboozey made his acceptance speech a timely yet provocative assertion on who helped shape America. The Nigerian-American country artist, born and raised in the U.S., spoke about his mother’s journey as an immigrant. He noted how his hard-working parent worked several jobs to make a living and support their family.

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer used this personal anecdote to deliver a timely message about today’s current political climate surrounding immigrants. As ICE raids continue to spread violence and fear across several cities nationwide, Shaboozey used his time on music’s biggest night, Feb. 1, to uplift those who “give America color.”

Shaboozey dedicates his #GRAMMYs award to immigrants during his acceptance speech:



“Immigrants built this country, literally. Actually. So this is for them. For all children of immigrants, and for those who came to this country in search of a better opportunity, to be part of a… pic.twitter.com/H03Dg04dGW — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2026

“Immigrants built this country, literally,” shared Shaboozey, real name, Collins Obinna Chibueze. “Immigrants built this country, literally. Actually, so this is for them. For all children of immigrants, and for those who came to this country in search of a better opportunity, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity for everyone.”

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with some praising him and other artists, such as Kehlani, for standing up for immigrants at the time.

kehlani & shaboozey understood the assignment and that’s on BLACK HISTORY!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/w2hnhZ5a9s — tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) February 1, 2026

While well-intentioned, others found Shaboozey’s assertion to be tone-deaf, slighting Black Americans who also shaped this country. Especially on the first day of Black History Month, critics felt the artist’s comments downplayed how Black people played a pivotal role in forming America.

“I saw Shaboozey’s Grammy speech regarding immigrants building this country, and although I understood his sentiment, it’s miseducation & further negates Black Americans’ contribution & history to this country,” shared one Threads user named earthyari. “Of course, there’s no denying indigenous folks whose population (and culture) were viciously wiped out in masses. They are native to this land. But what we know “America” TODAY (its systems, structure, legislation, etc) was *built* on the backs (quite literally) of enslaved Black Americans.”

The naysayers felt as though Shaboozey ignored or overshadowed Black American history, especially as enslaved labor helped establish a lot of infrastructure and industries in the U.S. Furthermore, his comment also left out Native Americans and their origins of this land.

However, some found the balance between what Shaboozey said. Another social media user asserted that both Shaboozey’s claims and others’ assertions are true, with both Black and immigrant communities being critical to the foundation of America. The commenter also highlighted that Shaboozey’s own immigrant background reflects his comments.

Several things can be true simultaneously. Black Americans built this country, and immigrants have as well. being immigrant and black is a meaningful political identity, especially when people are being kidnapped. Shaboozey is Nigerian, so his remarks reflect his positionality. — Jessica 🌸 (@jessicasitazola) February 2, 2026

“Several things can be true simultaneously,” wrote the X user. “Black Americans built this country, and immigrants have as well. Being an immigrant and black is a meaningful political identity, especially when people are being kidnapped. Shaboozey is Nigerian, so his remarks reflect his positionality.”

However, the speech continues to spark debate over its factual accuracy, leading to more conversation on why the phrase “Immigrants built this country” is historically inaccurate.

While this user refuted Shaboozey’s initial stance, she highlighted that the rhetoric only divides immigrant and Black American communities. She says the phrase only perpetuates false division, doing the work of white supremacy for itself.

“This rhetoric collapses settler colonizers into the definition of immigrant AND triangulates immigrant groups and African Americans against each other. White supremacy laughs all the way to the bank. No more.”