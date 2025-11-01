Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Funeral Services For R&B Legend D’Angelo Will Be A Private Affair The 'Devil's Pie' singer endured a lengthy private battle with pancreatic cancer before his death at 51 yeas old.







The funeral for R&B soul legend Michael “D’Angelo” Archer will take place Nov. 1 in Virginia.

An unnamed source spoke to AllHipHop about the private ceremony. The service is described as family-centered allowing space for D’Angelo’s children to grieve without a spectacle. The Virginia-native is survived by three children–Michael Archer Jr., Imani Archer, and Morocco Archer. There will be both a private viewing and a burial.

The Roots, Stevie Wonder, and John Mayer are rumored to perform selections at the service. Sources told AllHipHop that the lineup could expand to include other collaborators “deeply influenced by D’Angelo’s artistry.” Written remarks by former President Barack Obama recognizing Archer’s contribution to the evolution of soul and his singular artistry will be read.

D’Angelo died Oct. 14 at 51 years old. The Devil’s Pie singer endured a lengthy private battle with pancreatic cancer. His loss reverberated across music communities worldwide. For fans hoping to celebrate and mourn in a communal setting, there are plans for a public memorial in 2026. The event is rumored to include multimedia installations, concert footage, and testimonies from peers who credit D’Angelo with influencing a new generation of live-instrumentation soul.

For fans, his passing marks both an ending and a continuation. D’Angelo’s spiritual, improvisational approach to music made him elusive in life but enduring in sound.

Longtime friend and collaborator Questlove wrote about D’Angelo’s imprint on music in a reflective essay in Rolling Stone. The piece titled “The Burial of Black Genius (a.k.a. D’Angelo Lives!)” is an emotional ode to the musicians’ friendship and D’Angelo’s genius.

“He was always searching for God in the groove. Now the groove is his legacy.”

His albums “Brown Sugar,” “Voodoo,” and “Black Messiah” reshaped the sound of modern R&B and inspired artists from Erykah Badu to Maxwell. Over the course of his career, D’Angelo has won multiple accolades, Grammys, and Billboard Awards.

