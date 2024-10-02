by Kandiss Edwards Lauryn Hill Responds To Pras Michel’s Fraud Allegations Lauryn Hill took to Instagram to defend herself against fraud accusations made by former band mate Pras Michel.







On Oct. 1, Lauryn Hill broke her silence about the lawsuit filed against her by Fugees bandmate Pras Michel. Michel claims that Hill is at fault for the implosion of The Fugees Tour.

According to Vibe, the lawsuit alleges that Hill engaged in “fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract,” and other violations. The songstress took to Instagram to defend herself and vehemently deny the allegations.

The embattled femcee stated that the lawsuit is baseless and “notably omits that [Michel] was advanced overpayment” and has yet to return those funds. The New Jersey native spoke about her attempts to make sure her bandmate was compensated appropriately amid his legal struggles. Hill says the tour celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

She also added The Fugees to the tour, an altruistic gesture to help support Michel as he battles legal matters.

“The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense,” Hill posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms. Lauryn Hill (@mslaurynhill)

Hill states that she and Fugees member Wyclef Jean attempted to shoulder the majority of costs associated with the tour. According to Hill, the goal was to limit Michel’s financial burden.

Hill reiterated, “Pras, basically, just had to show up and perform.”

Hill’s attempt to help Michel monetarily stemmed from his legal troubles with the federal government. In April 2023, Michel was found guilty of 10 federal crimes, including conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China. As Michel’s musical career waned, he became enmeshed in politics. According to NPR reporting, his dealings with a Malaysian billionaire, Jho Low, led to his current troubles.

Michel allegedly used “illegal foreign money to buy seats for people at fundraisers to help reelect then-President Obama,” NPR reported. Well-known celebrities, including Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, testified to Michel’s actions. The former rapper attempted to get a new trial, citing ineffective counsel and AI technology as the cause for his failed defense.

“Michel argued that the use of the “experimental” generative AI program was one of several errors made by his “unqualified, unprepared and ineffectual,” AP News said.

A federal judge denied the request for a new trial in August 2024. While legal fees are piling up, the Fugees Tour will not add to Michel’s legal coffers. If his allegations against Ms. Hill prove credible, he may receive a financial windfall to aid in his defense.

RELATED CONTENT: Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Crowned ‘Greatest Album Of All Time’